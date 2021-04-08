SICKENING SCENE as Fencing Goes Up Around GraceLife Church West of Edmonton as AHS ‘Physically Closes’ Facility

A sickening scene in Canada as the tyrannical Alberta Health Services were on scene at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning to “physically close” the facility. Temporary fencing has also been put up around the building to keep the pastor and church away.

Police were also on the scene at the Spruce Grove church before 8 a.m. as crews could be seen putting fencing up around the building’s perimeter. They were also blocking off several parking spots.

“Alberta Health Services physically closed GraceLife Church and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health’s (CMOH) restrictions,” AHS said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Alberta RCMP confirmed officers were on scene to assist with enforcement.

For months, the church has been routinely holding services that violate COVID-19 restrictions.

Under Alberta’s public health orders, face masks are mandatory and churches are restricted to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said when it comes to enforcement of the public health measures, he and the premier have been clear that an arm’s length agency — whether that’s AHS or police agencies — is responsible.

Shandro said this particular case dates back to December when AHS started enforcement at the church.

“They did try with education, they did try it through court orders.TWEET THISCLICK TO SHARE QUOTE ON TWITTER: “THEY DID TRY WITH EDUCATION, THEY DID TRY IT THROUGH COURT ORDERS.

“The prosecutors, the public health inspectors and the police who were involved showed a great amount of patience and trying to work with the community as a first response to get them to comply,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

Geez, this doesn’t sound like 1939 Germany at all, and yes this sentence is complete sarcasm.

You can read ore from our friends at Global News.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...