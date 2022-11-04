News

SICKENING: Portland Antifa Rioter Arrestee CHARGED Over Child Sex Abuse and Making Child Porn

- by Howard Roark - 2 Comments.

In typical fashion yet another Antifa riot arrestee has been charged for heinous crimes against children. Democrats are demons, and it’s becoming hard to say they’re not.

Portland Antifa riot arrestee David Kerr has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to sexually abusing a child and making child pornography. God have mercy, this is horrendous.

The 35-year-old Portlander and scumbag was arrested by Gresham Police on November 2 and charged with felony first degree sexual abuse, felony using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and two charges of forth-degree assault.

Kerr is a career criminal according to reporter Angy Gno of the Ngogo Zone and was arrested at a violent Antifa riot in 2016 in downtown Portland after Donald Trump was announced as the presidential winner against Hillary Clinton.

The Following is from NGOGO ZONE:

New American Faith Women’s V-Neck available at FaithNFreedoms this Christmas Season!

For three days, Antifa and far-left rioters smashed up businesses and cars, and also started fires across the city. Kerr’s second-degree disorderly conduct charge over the riot was quickly dropped by prosecutors.

It is unknown if he returned to rioting in 2020, but on his social media, he shared a video in August 2020 defending rioting and looting.

Kerr has a long criminal history in Oregon. In 2006, he was convicted of attempting to commit both a Class A and Class B felony over a violent robbery case. In March last year, he was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and other felony charges. The attempted murder and attempt to commit a Class A felony charges were dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office under DA Mike Schmidt while a judge dismissed the remaining felony charges.

30oz Ultra MAGA Tumbler Keeps Drinks Cold 24 Hours and Hot 12 Hours, Get it Today at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Oprah Endorses Barely Functioning Fetterman Over Close Friend Dr. Oz in Disgusting Display of Democrat Politics

Elon Musk Reportedly Set to Fire Half of Twitter Employees (Nearly 4,000) on Friday at 9AM PST [INTERNAL TWITTER MEMO INSIDE]

Dancing School Teachers Gets Insane 12.2 Million Views and Counting on TikTok [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Candy
Candy
3 hours ago

Antifa.com still goes to OUR Whitehouse.. JOE BIDEN promotes this and Barry started it.. Sick twisted dereliction

0
Reply
Gloria
Gloria
2 hours ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. |F230″ I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— https://lestjob21.blogspot.com/

0
Reply