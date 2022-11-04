SICKENING: Portland Antifa Rioter Arrestee CHARGED Over Child Sex Abuse and Making Child Porn

In typical fashion yet another Antifa riot arrestee has been charged for heinous crimes against children. Democrats are demons, and it’s becoming hard to say they’re not.

Portland Antifa riot arrestee David Kerr has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to sexually abusing a child and making child pornography. God have mercy, this is horrendous.

The 35-year-old Portlander and scumbag was arrested by Gresham Police on November 2 and charged with felony first degree sexual abuse, felony using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and two charges of forth-degree assault.

Kerr is a career criminal according to reporter Angy Gno of the Ngogo Zone and was arrested at a violent Antifa riot in 2016 in downtown Portland after Donald Trump was announced as the presidential winner against Hillary Clinton.

The Following is from NGOGO ZONE:

For three days, Antifa and far-left rioters smashed up businesses and cars, and also started fires across the city. Kerr’s second-degree disorderly conduct charge over the riot was quickly dropped by prosecutors.

It is unknown if he returned to rioting in 2020, but on his social media, he shared a video in August 2020 defending rioting and looting.

Kerr has a long criminal history in Oregon. In 2006, he was convicted of attempting to commit both a Class A and Class B felony over a violent robbery case. In March last year, he was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and other felony charges. The attempted murder and attempt to commit a Class A felony charges were dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office under DA Mike Schmidt while a judge dismissed the remaining felony charges.

