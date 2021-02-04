SICKENING: DOJ May Use Mafia-Inspired RICO Charges Against Protesters Who Went Inside US Capitol

This is absolutely sickening what we’re hearing as the weaponized Department of Justice continues to pursue a slew of selfie takers from the Capitol on January 6th.

By now you are all well aware that a few agitators mixed in with feeble minded sheep carried out juvenile acts at our nations Capitol last January.

Now the Department of Justice is said to be looking at using Mafia-Inspired RICO charges against protestors who went inside the Capitol.

The DOJ may use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) which combats organized crimes with large penalties, such as prison time up to 20 years, Reuters reported, citing two law enforcement sources – one currently working in the administration and one recently separated from the federal government.

“This is something that is being mulled over in the halls of DOJ,” one source said, adding that officials are trying to determine if those accused of being involved in the Capitol storming meet the criteria required for the RICO charge.

RICO was designed to address the Godfather – the person who doesn’t get their hands bloody,” said Jeffrey Grell, an attorney who specializes in RICO law. “You would really only use RICO to go after the kingpins or the leaders.”

The RICO law went into effect in 1970 with the purpose of eliminating “the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations operating in interstate commerce.”

The law was specifically designed to target the heads of the mafia and leaders who orchestrated crimes without directly participating in them. This means that these cowards are now looking to try to go after influencers, it’s an absolutely sickening and disgusting violation of free speech in America.

Prosecutors in a RICO case would need to show that the far-right groups qualify as a “criminal enterprise” and that members of the enterprise engaged in a pattern of two or more related crimes beyond the Capitol riots.

That could mean looking at whether these groups engaged in similar actions at other events, such as the violent 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, or other violent activities such as storming state capitols.

“Whatever theory they’re pursuing requires looking at the group and kind of zooming out so they can capture a pattern of racketeering activity more than just what happened on that day,” said Kamal Ghali, an Atlanta attorney and former federal prosecutor.

A spokesperson for Sen. Richard Durbin, who is slated to become to become chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “There are multiple statutes currently available for federal prosecutors to use to hold the perpetrators behind the Jan. 6 attack accountable, including RICO, and prosecutors should appropriately evaluate potential charges.”

You can read more from our friends at American Military News.

3 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...