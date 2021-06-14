SICKENING: Democrat Bill Would Allow Killing Babies in Abortions up to Birth at Taxpayer Expense

Just like typical liberal fashion, they’re at it again in hopes of passing legislation that allows them to murder more babies.

On Tuesday, United States Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, re-introduced a pro-abortion bill that would expand abortion on demand by banning states from passing new pro-life laws or enforcing ones that they already have on the books.

The Huffington Post reports Blumenthal’s bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has failed to pass Congress every year since 2013 when he first introduced it.

This year the Democrats control the White House and Congress, a scary site for those who actually value life and believe in the Bible. God says life starts in the womb, in fact he says I knew you before you were even in the womb.

Psalm 139:13-16

For You formed my inward parts;

You wove me in my mother’s womb.

I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

Wonderful are Your works,

And my soul knows it very well.

My frame was not hidden from You,

When I was made in secret,

And skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth;

Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were ordained for me,

When as yet there was not one of them.

Democrats are scared to death that the Supreme Court is going to overturn the horrific ruling of Roe v. Wade because conservatives control the highest court with a 6-3 margin after President Trump put three Justices in power during his presidency.

He also attacked states for putting a record number of pro life bills in place this year. That’s the purpose of the states, not to have federal government to overreach and rule them, but to run their states as THEY SEE FIT!

The tyranny and corruption of the radical leftists in America is out of control, and continues its downward spiral.

“What we’ve seen is an unprecedented assault on a woman’s right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy,” Blumenthal said.

U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, is the lead sponsor of the legislation in the House. The bill has 45 co-sponsors in the Senate and 176 in the House, the report states.

Pro-life leaders warned that the bill would prevent states from enacting even modest protections for unborn babies. It also would force taxpayers across the country to fund the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

“This egregious, deceptively named bill is the latest example of Washington Democrats’ extreme abortion agenda,” said Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “While most Americans want reasonable pro-life protections for unborn children, pro-abortion Democrats are moving swiftly in the opposite direction. This a direct attack on the will of the people as demonstrated by the groundswell of pro-life legislation we’ve seen this year.”

A new poll found strong opposition to abortion on demand among American voters. According to the poll, 53 percent said they are more likely to vote for a Republican candidate who supports a 15-week limit on abortion versus 28 percent who prefer a Democratic candidate who supports unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth. Independent voters break strongly to the Republican side by a 54 percent to 18 percent margin.

Previously, Tom McClusky, of March for Life, described the bill as “anti-mother and child” because it threatens women as well as unborn babies.

“Want to require that only licensed doctors perform a surgical abortion? That would be outlawed under this bill,” McClusky wrote. “Actually this bill would allow an abortionist to designate anyone, regardless of training, to perform the procedure. This protects the unlicensed abortionist, but not the woman.”

He said the bill also would protect “the lazy abortionist” by prohibiting states from passing laws that restrict off-counter use of abortion drugs. It also could end state laws that require abortionists to report cases of statutory rape of young girls to authorities, McClusky continued.

“This bill would not only lead to more abortions, it would also lead to more deaths of both mothers and children,” he wrote in 2013.

Thanks to our friends at LifeNews.com for contributing to this article.

