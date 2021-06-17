SICKENING: ACLU Asks Judge to Block Arkansas Trans Youth Treatment Ban So Minors Can Have Access to Gender Hormone Treatments & Surgeries

Yes, that’s right America, the ACLU has asked an Arkansas Judge to block the Arkansas Trans Youth Treatment ban. You know, because minors should be allowed to change their genders because they get a hankering. This is the idiocy of the left in America, and it must be stopped.

Here’s my take on this, and I won’t even get into the moral ramifications as a Christian and Godly man that I am. It’s wrong, plain and simple as God says so, commands so if you will. However my issue is that minors have no business altering anything until they turn 18-years-old.

If you can’t serve in the military, buy a pack of smokes or cigars, or vote, then you damn sure shouldn’t be able to alter your gender because you feel like it. You’re a child, that’s why. I don’t need another reason. Furthermore, any parent advocating for this should be taking to Singapore and given the cane treatment. Yeah, I said it, someone needed to.

The ACLU has requested a preliminary injunction against a new Arkansas law that prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under the age of 18 years old. The fact that we’re even having this argument shows you have evil, corrupt, and immoral America has become.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit challenging the ban last month on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, as well as two doctors who provide the treatments.

According to the ACLU’s sob story, the ban is forcing some families of transgender youth to move out of state to continue their children’s treatments if they can afford to do so, the filing pleads.

“The threat of harm to plaintiffs is concrete, imminent, and devastating, and far outweighs any conceivable cost to the state of maintaining the status quo while this case proceeds,” the filing asserts.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said she had been expecting the ACLU’s request, and they are looking forward to replying.

“She looks forward to responding on behalf of the people of Arkansas,” spokeswoman Amanda Priest said.

