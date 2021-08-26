Twelve United States troops were killed in the bombings near the Kabul International airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, and the number could grow. According to the Pentagon, an additional 15 were wounded, and to what degree we do not know.

CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters in a briefing conducted hours after the attack.

It wasn’t clear what ranches the troops who were injured or killed came from at the time.

The ISIS Terrorist ground that President Trump eliminated but has rose back into power since Biden’s election took credit for the explosions.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement expressed his “deepest condolences” to the loved ones and teammates of those who were killed and wounded in Kabul.

“Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief. But we will not be dissuaded from the task at hand,” he said. “To do anything less—especially now—would dishonor the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan.”

There were multiple bombings that took place at or near the Abbey Gate, which sits on the eastern side of the airport, Thursday evening local time.

One bomb went off at the gate before at least one other exploded near the Baron Hotel, situation a short distance from the gate. Photographs showed injured and bloodied people, with dozens of Afghans among those who were wounded or killed.

The total number of casualties is still unknown.

Biden didn’t even have the courage to face the nation, as his terrible orders have caused this to happen in Afghanistan.

“The next hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and at the airport,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters while visiting Ireland.

Members of Congress, meanwhile, urged Biden to emerge and address the nation on what happened.

“The American people need to hear from President Biden today on his plan to get every American out of Afghanistan,” Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) said on social media.

“President Biden, turn our military loose so they can do their job to get every American out safely and get them out now!” added Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Ga.).

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

