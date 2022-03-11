SICK! Watch as Pete Buttigieg’s Husband Leads Kids in ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to Gay Pride Flag

This is one of the more disturbing and disrespectful things that we’ve ever reported here at The DC Patriot.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, now Secretary of Transportation for the Biden administration’s husband is in the news, and it’s insane.
Mayor Pete’s husband Chasten Buttigieg is seen in the video you’re about to watch leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Gay Pride Flag. No, we’re serious, this isn’t satire. Just what we’re sure most of you would love to see your children pledge allegiance to, right?
WATCH:
The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh added the following.
What are your thoughts, would you be okay if this was your children?