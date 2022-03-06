SICK! Liberal Teacher Wears ‘I’m the Teacher Fox News Warns You About’ Sweatshirt and Turns President Trump Presidential Picture Upside Down in Her Classroom

In some insane photographs released by our friends at Libs of Tik Tok, Sari Beth Rosenberg has been teaching at a New York City Public high school, and she’s openly and publicly biased about hating former President Donald Trump, and mocking conservative parents.

As you can see from the photograph below, she’s wearing a “I’m the teacher Fox News warns you about” hooded sweatshirt, and has the picture of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump turned upside down while all other presidents are facing right side up. The fact that public schools allow this is a complete and total biased disgrace to the education system.

How disrespectful. Your school allows this @saribethrose? (Top right corner) pic.twitter.com/1dR3bkvZWG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, if you look further into what’s behind her on the wall of people she idolizes, that’s convicted cop murderer Assata Shakur, who escaped jail and has been hiding out in Cuba since 1984 on the wall also.

That’s communist and convicted cop murderer Assata Shakur, who escaped from jail and has been hiding in Cuba since 1984.https://t.co/34nAZ86ORz pic.twitter.com/dVdmdisw3w — Max (@MaxNordau) March 4, 2022

But she wasn’t done with her crazy with just these couple of tweets, oh no as Steve Harvey would say, she’s full blown crazy. That’s right, as you’ll see from this tweet, she thinks there should be a mandatory vaccine for students to return to school. Newsflash, this isn’t a vaccine sweetheart, it doesn’t work, it doesn’t stop the spread, it doesn’t stop you from getting the virus.

Hence why it’s not really a vaccine, but you keep preaching that falsehood to students at public schools, we’re sure the Teachers Unions are solidly behind this fiasco of your career.

Here Twitter timeline reads like an insane liberal manifesto, you should seriously check it our for yourself America. Here’s another one where she jokes about the Fox News Christmas tree being burned down as “normal tourist stuff.”

I heard the guy who tried to burn down the Fox News Christmas tree was just a regular tourist doing regular tourist stuff. — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) December 9, 2021

These are the people that the government wants teaching your children, NEVER FORGET THAT!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...