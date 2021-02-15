SICK! Dems & Biden Include Money for Abortion Providers in $1.9 Trillion COVID Package

Tucked inside the Biden administrations $1.9 TRILLION coronavirus stimulus plan is funding to restore millions in government funding to Planned Parenthood, thus causing hundreds of thousands of abortions to ensue that the Trump Administration put a stop to.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package will provide $50 million boost to Title X family planning, which under the Biden Administration will supply abortion providers such as planned parenthood with government funds again.

Under President Trump Title X was amended to make abortion providers ineligible for the funds, which are intended for health services and family planning, but the change in the process is now being reversed by Biden and his democrat allies.

The stimulus is intended to boost the economy, but the Democrats have taken full advantage of working in things that meet their agenda, which is a pro abortion stance.

Also included in the asinine bill is a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour which is sure to be passed onto the consumer as most small businesses cannot afford this.

Senate Democrats are planning on using the budget reconciliation process to pass the package, meaning it can pass with just 50 votes in favor and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

This is just more examples of the Democrats goal to destroy America from within. You can read more from our friends at FreeBeacon.com

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...