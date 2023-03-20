Should Christians Back Down From Gay Marriage? (VIDEO)

During a recent interview with Pastor Joshua Barnes on his show Point of View, we discussed the targeting of Christians by the LGBTQ Movement. Have we lost the culture war over homosexuality, gay marriage and transgenderism? What role should the government have in marriage altogether? Are we facing persecution for our religious beliefs on homosexuality?

These are the questions that conservative Christians are asking, especially as the Left continually pushes the Overton Window further and further away from Biblical Christianity.

For me, personally, I think that the government should get out of the business of marriage altogether. If someone wants to sleep with someone else as consenting adults, live with someone of the same sex or even have a contract that specifies finances, medical visitation rights or inheritances, let people do whatever they want. Just don’t force Christians to condone or participate in gay weddings.

The government is currently out of control, and definitely not working within the framework of the Constitution. My take is that we should first get the government out of our lives as much as possible. Once we accomplish that, we can then have the debate over some of these morality issues.

I know I’m a bit outside of the box, especially within the Evangelical Christian base. However, we have to look at things logically and realistically. We often times focus on the culture wars from the political levels, when we should be looking at it from the spiritual level.

Politics reflects the worldview of those in power and those that voted them in. If we want to change the way that our nation looks at issues like gay marriage and transgenderism, it’s time that the Christian Church begin to actually preach the Gospel to the lost. I guarantee you, if we had a massive revival in this country, we’d begin to have laws that reflect our Christian beliefs, simply due to the fact that the worldview of voters would be Biblical.

All that to say, it is incumbent upon pastors to boldly declare Biblical truth, and that starts with the Gospel. However, that also means preaching from the pulpit and changing minds and hearts when it comes to Biblical morality, including when it comes to homosexuality, gay marriage, abortion, transgenderism and so much more. The battle over these issues is within the hears and minds of the American people. We can’t have our nation’s laws align with God’s laws if we don’t fight this good fight first.

For a deeper discussion of these important issues, I highly recommend you check out the two books that I’ve published, Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. Featuring contributing authors such as Denise McAllister, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown and Brannon Howse, these books break down how the Left is targeting the Church and what we can do to combat their advances. Click here to order.

Be sure to tune in to Point of View with Pastor Joshua Barnes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PointofViewwithJB

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

