“Shots in Arms and Money in Pockets,” Biden Says: Pledges 100 Million Vaccines and 100 Million Stimulus Checks in the Next 10 Days. (VIDEO)

Someone let President Joe Biden out of the basement, and he’s now making promises that only half of Americans care about. Hoping that a $1,400 stimulus check shuts the majority of you up for a few weeks or months.

Biden from a speech from the White House on Monday said that his administration will reach two “giant goals” in the next 10 days.

100 million coronavirus vaccines doses and 100 million stimulus checks will be distributed to the peasants, oops I mean public.

The speech kicks off the administrations “Help is Here” campaign, which should honestly scare the hell out of you America.

As President Ronald Reagan said, the scariest sentence in the world is, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

“Over the next 10 days we’ll reach two goals, giant goals. The first is 100 million shots in people’s arms will have been completed within the next 10 days. And 100 million checks in peoples pockets in the next 10 days. Shots in arms and money in pockets,” Biden said.

Really, “Shots in arms and money in pockets?” This is what we’re reduced to as a society..

Biden continued…

“It will help hundreds of thousands of small businesses keep doors open, which makes a gigantic difference in neighborhoods and communities.”

“It expands health care coverage and lowers health care costs for so many people. And it will cut child poverty in half in this country.”

Those are some bold claims aren’t they?

What are your thoughts America? Impressed by this? Or sickened by it?

