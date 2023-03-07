SHOTS FIRED! Tucker Carlson Releases First Batch of Never Before Seen J6 Videos from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (VIDEOS INSIDE)

The cat is out of the bag, and so is the narrative of January 6, and its’ ugly. The American people were lied to be Democrats, Republicans, and the legacy media, everything is now a lie.

Footage released from Tucker Carlson on Monday night shows that not only were you lied to, but it was done so in a way to try to enrage and engulf half of the nation into a frenzy, and it worked.

By now, there’s a percentage of Americans on both sides of the aisle that don’t trust the mainstream media at all, this will not help those matters.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson unveils Jan. 6 video that shows Capitol police escorting protesters through building, including ‘QAnon Shaman,’ on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

The video even shows Ray Epps lied under Oath according to Carlson, in fact he told the Jan 6 Committee that he left right after sending a text message, but in fact he stayed another 30 minutes.

Everything you know is a lie.

The videos show the “Q-Anon Shamon” as the media dubbed him being escorted all throughout the U.S. Capitol with Capitol Police actually giving him a tour of the building, he was no threat at all. That poor sap is serving four years in prison, for getting a tour.

The real question is how do you deal with a corrupt Department of Justice, the federal judges who saw this footage, and still handed down these heinous sentences knowing damn good and well these people weren’t dangerous and didn’t commit any types of violence?

The real question is how do you get past the corrupt Department of Justice, the corrupt federal judges, and the corrupt establishment and Deep State to overturn the fallacy and lie of Jan 6…



I don’t have an answer and that’s the real problem… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 7, 2023

Massive overhaul is needed in Washington, D.C. and its’ needed now.

Another interesting point our friend BeardVet brings up is this needs to be given to all media, not just Carlson. The leftist legacy media will use this as a talking point if this isn’t done!

Every single second of the J6 footage needs to be released immediately to everyone, not just to @FoxNews , idc how it gets gone @SpeakerMcCarthy — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) March 7, 2023

Watch part of the first batch of videos below, and we’ll update and upload them as Fox News makes them available.

WATCH:

