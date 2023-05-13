SHOTS FIRED! Megyn Kelly Challenges Charlize Theron Over Drag Queens: ‘Why Don’t You Come F*** Me Up? [VIDEO INSIDE]

Megyn Kelly, renowned for her bold commentary, didn’t hold back when expressing her criticism of Charlize Theron, the Hollywood actress who portrayed her in the film “Bombshell.”

Theron recently stirred controversy by threatening anyone who opposes drag queens performing for children, stating, “I will f–k anybody up who is, like, trying to f–k with anything with” drag queens. This remark came during the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, which managed to raise approximately $500,000.

During her show, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” aired on SiriusXM, Kelly responded to a viral clip of Theron defending drag shows. In a fiery tone, she challenged Theron, questioning why the actress didn’t come and confront her directly, as she firmly disagrees with her stance.

Although Kelly admitted to attending enjoyable drag queen shows intended for adults, she emphasized her concern about the disturbing drag queen performances occurring in front of young children.

She urged Theron and others to be aware of what they support and to understand the potential harm these events can inflict on children, including the dangerous prospect of grooming them. Kelly didn’t shy away from reminding Theron about the responsibility she holds, whether she supports transgender children or not.

Kelly further argued that introducing sexual behavior and references to young children through such performances desensitizes them to these topics, potentially luring them into early sexualization. In conclusion, Kelly sent a direct message to Theron, asserting that this issue is indeed a problem and implored her to acknowledge it.

We reached out to Theron’s representatives for comment, awaiting their response.

During the telethon, Theron also addressed proposed laws in Republican-controlled states aimed at banning public drag shows. She highlighted that there are far more pressing issues harming and endangering children, indicating that drag queens are not among them.

Theron celebrated the positive impact drag queen performances can have, bringing happiness, love, and fostering better individuals. She urged support for organizations fighting against misguided policies and emphasized the need for love and acceptance, symbolized by drag queens.

Notably, lawmakers in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Montana have recently introduced legislation to regulate public drag performances, sparking ongoing debates about the appropriateness of such shows.

WATCH:

"Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f-ck me up? Because I'm 100% against her on this."@MegynKelly on Theron's drag queen comments. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/CjYdB8eOIn pic.twitter.com/bvHSoDHPpR — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 12, 2023

