SHOPPING CART SERIAL KILLER IN VIRGINIA MAY BE CHARGED WITH FIFTH HOMICIDE

Virginia police, on Friday released the names of two women who they believe are the third and fourth known victims of Northern Virginia alleged “shopping cart killer.”​ Their announcement was made after they found a fifth victim in Washington, D.C. they believe may also be tied to the killings by an alleged serial killer.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a Friday night new conference that DNA evidence helped identify the victims as Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, D.C., and Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California. “Robinson was the last person to be seen alive with Cheyenne,” Davis added.



The update comes nearly a month after authorities announced that a suspect who was previously charged with the murders of two women, Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and Tonita Laurice Smith, 39, whose bodies were found in a commercial area in Harrisonburg. Virginia on November 23, is also believed to be connected to the deaths of two more women whose remains were found in a wooded area of Alexandria in Fairfax County. Their remains were found in a container near the Moon Inn hotel in Alexanderia on December 15 and a shopping cart was nearby.



The possible fifth victim, also a woman, was found covered by a blanket in a shopping cart on September 7, near Union Station in Washington, D.C., with a shopping cart nearby. The body was identified as that of Sonya Champ, 40, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.



Fairfax County Police Major Ed O’Carroll said that evidence could be tied to the allegations against Robinson for Champ’s murder in Washington, D.C. “This is based on digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim’s disappearance,” O’Carroll said at the news conference.



“Anthony Eugen Robinson, 35, has been charged in connection with the murders of Redmon and Smith found on November 23. He is the primary suspect in the deaths of Brown and Harrison, Davis said, but has not been charged for those murders, but anticipates criminal charges in the future.”



Fairfax County police said Robinson, who is currently incarcerated in the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center while awaiting trial on the Harrisonburg homicides, will face additional charges in their cases.



“Thankfully, he’s incarcerated and it gives us the ability to work backwards while he’s still not out there killing,” Davis said. “The fact that he is awaiting trial in Harrisonburg, Virginia, allows us to continue to build our probable cause to charge him eventually here in Fairfax County.”

