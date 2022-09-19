Shop Teacher Goes Viral in Video for Having ENORMOUS Breasts, Turns Out It’s a Dude Identifying as a Woman [VIDEO]

A high school teacher in Canada is receiving all sorts of attention for having ginormous breasts, but this story took a turn that no one expected. We should have expected it, the world is an utter freak show, but we didn’t.

Let’s clarify we wanted this to be a sick prank, but apparently its very real.

Reduxx reports that this is a high school in Ontario, Canada, and the teachers name is manufacturing technology instructor Kayla Lemieux. Kayla started identifying as a woman last year, and we don’t know who Kayla used to be, but Kayla definitely isn’t a woman.

So those are fake breasts with fake nipples at the tips of fake breasts. I’m perplexed, nauseous and confused by what I’ve seen here today.

You can see the disturbing video below:

I don't remember my shop teacher looking like this🧵 pic.twitter.com/pHHr58Zspa — King Royce Lopez II 👑 (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022

The students also aren’t amused, one commented on Twitter about it.

“The kids here most definitely don’t think it’s normal… but realistically we can’t say anything. Last year, the teacher was a man. I don’t think the school can fire him.”

In Canada you can’t even say anything about this perverse and insane lifestyle, it’s a crime in little Castro’s country. But in America, as long as you continue to speak out, stand up, speak up, and stop taking it, you can make a difference and stop the idiocy to a degree.

