SHOOTING RESULTS IN SIX TEENS HOSPITALIZED​ IN AURORA, COLORADO

Six students have been hospitalized after being shot at a park near their Aurora, Colorado school, according to Police Chief Vanessa Wilson on Monday afternoon.​

According to Chief Wilson, the six were wounded around 12:45 p.m., and were students from the Aurora Central High School and ranged in age from 14 to 18. She said one student drove their self to the hospital.



The Chief said “Investigators found shell casings from different caliber guns and witnesses said there were multiple suspicious vehicles. My understand is it was a drive-by shooting, as well as there may have been people on foot.”



At a news conference Chief Wilson said, “School resource officers put a tourniquet on one victim, who was in surgery. None of the injuries were life threatening.” Wilson added, “Parents of all victims have been notified.”



Wilson continued, “I think enough is enough. And I think we need to come together as a community. This is a public health crisis.” She urged resident in the area to send authorities their home surveillance footage to help police with the investigation.



There are believed to be multiple suspects who are all at large. The shooting occurred at Nome Park, just north of Central High School, where officials enacted a secure perimeter, according to a police tweet.



In a check with the National Center for Education Statistics, Aurora Central High had more than 2,000 students in 2019.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.​​

