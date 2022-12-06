News

SHOCKING: Kristie Alley Dead at 71

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Stunning news coming out of Hollywood on your Monday as famed actress Kristie Alley has died following a “battle with cancer,” according to her family. She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her official Twitter account said.

She was “surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Christmas Day ‘Christ Was Born Today’ T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

This is a developing story, we’ll update it accordingly.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

3 2 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Elon Musk Says He Wanted to ‘Punch Kanye’ After Ye Posted Swastika Inside Jewish Star of David on Twitter [VIDEO INSIDE]

City of Minneapolis Reaches $600,000 Settlement With Protestors Who Were Injured During BLM George Floyd Riots

Democrat State Senator in West Virginia Can’t Take Anymore, Switches to Republican Party

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Therese
Therese
4 hours ago

So sad 😪🥲😪 to hear of Kirstie Alley’s passing. This world is certainly a sadder 😪 😪 😪place without Kirstie here. Rest easy with Yeshua Messiah Kirstie.

0
Reply