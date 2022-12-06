SHOCKING: Kristie Alley Dead at 71

Stunning news coming out of Hollywood on your Monday as famed actress Kristie Alley has died following a “battle with cancer,” according to her family. She was 71.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her official Twitter account said.
She was “surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”
This is a developing story, we’ll update it accordingly.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go
So sad 😪🥲😪 to hear of Kirstie Alley’s passing. This world is certainly a sadder 😪 😪 😪place without Kirstie here. Rest easy with Yeshua Messiah Kirstie.