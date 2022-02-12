SHOCKING CAUSE OF BOB SAGET’S DEATH RELEASED BY FAMILY IN STATEMENT

One of the most beloved TV Dad’s in America, the star of Full House for almost a decade, and America’s Funniest Home Videos for almost two decades passed away suddenly last month.

Now that his cause of death has officially been revealed, and it’s not what you would expect. In fact it has many folks questioning foul play.

Comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma last month, according to a statement released from his family on Wednesday.



The statement said, “Authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”



Bob Saget, 65, was found dead January 9 in his hotel room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida. The multiple talented Saget, was the actor best known for his role as the father on “Full House.” He was also known as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”



Saget was on his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour, at the time of his death, which had three scheduled appearances in Florida.



The family added in the statement, “We have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”



“We ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all; to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.



Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

