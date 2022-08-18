News

SHOCK VIDEO! Woman Opens Fire During Road Rage Scuffle in Texas Intersection

Brick Tamland August 18, 2022 No Comments

An insane video coming-out of the state of Texas shows a woman allegedly shooting at a car that had a child in the back seat during a road rage incident in Harris Country, Texas.

The man seen with the woman is also accused of assaulting the victim. According to authorities, the woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the man was charged with assault.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a possible graze wound, police say.

This story is absolutely INSANE!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments