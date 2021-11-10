Shiba Inu Millionaire Retires at the Age of 35 after $8,000 Investment in With Hottest Meme Coin on the Market

A Dad has now explained how he became a millionaire in just six short months after making an investment on one of the latest bitcoin/meme coins Shiba Inu.

A former supermarket warehouse manager named Rob has been able to retire at the age of 35, after investing in the popular meme going Shiba Inu.

The dad told Fortune how he started trading cryptocurrencies in a bid to make a better future for his family.

He became interested in Shiba Inu which was launched back in August of 2020. After reading the coins 28-page white paper when he first came across it, he was in.

“After reading that, I was hooked. I just believed the words,” he said

The trader decided to gradually invest $8,000 and expected his holdings to grow.

As the value of the coin kept soaring in May, Rob could see his holdings multiplying and said he would check his account every hour to make sure his gains were still there.

He said: “I come from quite a poor background. I could never have even fantasised about having this much money.”

“But it wasn’t gone. It wasn’t a dream.”

The dad then cashed in $500,000 worth of Shiba Inu and deposited it into his bank account.

Another surge in the coin’s value raised Rob’s earnings to over $1 million, according to documents reviewed by Fortune.

It comes as last week another trader became a millionaire and was even able to buy a house by investing in Shiba Inu.

Even though they could have possibly made more, they said they were happy cashing in when they did.

Just last month a crypto investor who bought $7,850 Shiba Inu coins shortly after it debuted in 2020, became a billionaire.

The trader who bought 70 billion Shiba coins in just one day saw their wealth rocking to $5,414,700 in just 14 months.

Many Americans and those around the globe who no longer trust banks and the economy are turning to cryptocurrencies too for investments, which has governments in turmoil. They can’t control the narratives any longer.

