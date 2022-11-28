SHE’S A BEAUT CLARK: Democrat State Representative Arrested for Stalking Again

Earlier this month, State Democrat Representative for New Hampshire Stacie-Marie Laughton (Nashua) was arrested for stalking in adomestic violence related incident. She is New Hampshire’s first transgender elected official and ended up spending a weekend at Valley Street Jail on the stalking charges.

According to Hudson police, Laughton was arrested for violating a domestic violence order by stalking a woman in violation of a civil restraining order. The Nashua Democrat is in trouble again with several prior arrests and accused of at least two incidents in nearby Hudson.

House Democrat Representative Timothy Horrigan (Durham) came to Laughton’s defense tweeting, “She’s gotten into a lot of trouble over the years and she keeps getting into trouble, but she’s basically a good person. She’s not violent or abusive, or harmful to anyone other than herself.”

I am not pleased by anything Stacie did & now I wished I just ignored NH Journal's provocation. There are other reps who did bad things recently. Like, for example, the @NHGOP rep who ripped off several million $ from both the federal gov't & his hometown (not in NH). (1/2) — Timothy Horrigan (@TimothyHorrigan) November 15, 2022

In typical Democrat fashion, they stick to their own, regardless of how heinous the crime may be.

I actually tried to interest the guys at NH Journal in that 2nd story. They were not at all interested, even though it was a very juicy story which was all hidden in very plain view. (2/2) — Timothy Horrigan (@TimothyHorrigan) November 15, 2022

But former GOP state Representative Kim Rice disagreed in a tweet saying, “I don’t think the person she was stalking would feel the same way. I am thinking that person would definitely thing they were harmed. I’m shocked sitting on the (House) Judiciary Committee you would even say this.”

Laughton’s website says, “Stacie-Marie Groves-Laughton was the first out transgender elected official in New Hampshire, and is believe to be the first out transgender person elected to a state legislature anywhere in the United States.

