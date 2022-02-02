Sheriff Who Covered Up Las Vegas Shooting Running Against Candidate Who Promises to Expose It

For those not familiar with Nevada politics, Sheriff Joe Lombardo was the guy responsible for covering up the murder of 59 people during the Route 91 Las Vegas concert shooting. The media dropped the story after only 2 weeks due to all the holes and discrepancies in Lombardo’s timeline and investigation. Sure the FBI and MGM had a hand in it and told him to cover it up, that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do when your job is literally to protect the people in your city and uphold the law.

Despite being heavily disliked and running as an anti-gun Republican (that did NOTHING to uphold the Constitution during lockdowns in a state still currently under mask mandates, restrictions, and forced vaccinations by the casinos for no discernible health or legal reason) Lombardo is unbelievably making a run for the Governor’s seat….and everyone suspects he’s only doing it to keep the corruption going and Route 91 covered up. He’s already bragging that he’s (somehow) raised $3 million dollars despite being barely able to garner local support. A picture of his volunteer “team” was only made up of 7 people. Makes you wonder who’s really funding this guy….

If you’re familiar with how the GOP works in Nevada, then you know there’s a massive RINO and corruption problem. Only one candidate for Governor, Joey Gilbert has actually been rallying throughout this tyranny and helping people sue for their rights back (Governor Sisolak granted himself “emergency powers” to suspend Nevadans constitutional rights and has yet to relinquish his illegal control.” Joey Gilbert has vowed to reopen re-investigate the Route 91 case if he becomes Governor, something we all know Lombardo can never do….

Please watch the shocking full length documentary that came out 2 weeks ago on the Route 91 Vegas Shooting, which despite censorship on YouTube has reached almost a million views across all the different platforms. We the People of Nevada will never forget how that massacre was covered up, and we will not rest until the truth is revealed.

https://gilbertforgovernor.com/

You need the direct link and to sign in to watch it on YouTube. Or use the Infowars link, but that can’t be posted on FB or Twitter cause that’s banned there too. Gotta love ya some fascist censorship.

https://banned.video/watch?id=61e0e6c1d5672471accce7df

https://youtu.be/-CinpOfxpFI

And feel free to ask Lombardo why he never investigated the 3 other people staying in Paddock’s room that they knew about that night: Sheriff Lombardo’s Office: 702-828-3394 or email pio@lvmpd.com

