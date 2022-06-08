Sheriff Richard Mack: Gun Free Zones are to Blame for School Shootings… Not the Second Amendment (VIDEO)

Sheriff Richard Mack is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. While the Alleged President Joe Biden is saying that the Second Amendment is not absolute, Sheriff Mack dives into the history of the Constitution and proves that the right to bear arms IS absolute.

Sheriff Mack also has a unique perspective, as he’s worked in public schools in addition to being a sheriff. His solution to these mass shootings in schools is definitely a controversial one, but it’s also one that makes complete sense.

He points out that the problem with our public schools is that they are all “Gun Free Zones.” That’s practically an invitation for these evil shooters to shoot up our children in schools.

Step One to stopping these shootings is to abolish Gun Free Zones. We need an armed citizenry, and as long as we disarm law-abiding citizens, these shootings will continue to get worse.

For more information on Sheriff Richard Mack and his organization CSPOA (Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association), please visit cspoa.org.

