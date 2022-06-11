Sheriff Lombardo Who Covered Up Las Vegas Shooting, Gets Booed On Stage and Refuses to Answer Questions

Sheriff Joe Lombardo who’s notoriously known for covering up the shooting deaths of 58 people at the Route 91 country concert and lying about it, has been in hiding from the press and public now for years. Unfortunately for him….he’s also the corrupt establishment RINO pick for Governor in order to keep the status quo of corruption continuing in Nevada. Unlike his main competition Joey Gilbert, Lombardo can’t hold a rally, fill a room, or publicly announce where he’s even going to be…not without a mob of angry people showing up with 10,000 questions for him that he refuses to answer. Lombardo was booed on stage today during a very rare public appearance while the crowd cheered for his competition who wasn’t even there instead, video here:

He literally shows up, gets booed on stage, then tries leaving out the side door of Stoney’s which…because I am a Redneck and it’s one of my favorite honky tonks of all time…I just so happen to know exactly where the back door is. I catch up to Lombardo to ask him a few questions about the murders he helped cover up, and he decides to low key threaten me instead. Watch here:

If you’re not familiar with the Las Vegas shooting it’s because the mainstream media dropped the story after only 2 weeks because there were so many glaring holes in Lombardo’s story, inconsistencies with the timeline he continually made up, and the missing evidence from his crime scene…but Las Vegas residents have not forgotten. Ask anyone who lives here and they’ll tell you all about all the other gunmen seen and heard across the Strip that night. If you need it, please check out my full length documentary that exposes just how shockingly badly the Las Vegas shooting was covered up by Lombardo and the FBI here: https://youtu.be/GidVHyh2-Ek or here: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e0e6c1d5672471accce7df

There isn’t a universe that “No Show” Joe Lombardo fairly “wins” a primary over fan favorite Joey Gilbert who’s been standing up and fighting for conservatives rights this entire time. It’ll be interesting to see how someone as unpopular as Lombardo faces a mob of people from his own party that knows he didn’t win. It’s one thing for a Republican to think a Democrat cheated…it’s another for Republicans to say a Republican cheated using the same system.

