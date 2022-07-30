Shakira Faces Up to 8 Years in Prison, $24 Million Fine After Singer Rejects Plea Deal on Tax Fraud Case

International singer and pop star Shakira could face both a massive prison sentence and fine if she’s convicted in her trial for alleged tax fraud, authorities say.

Prosecutors in Spain are now requesting that Shakira be sentenced to 8 years and two months in prison, and pay a fine of more than $25 million euros ($24 million dollars).

Shakira was offered a settlement agreement but rejected it, choosing to go to trial. The move seems to have really angered the prosecutors who are acting like the star spit in their faces.

Representatives for Shakira told Fox News Digital, “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm. Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

Shakira, whose real name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government $14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors in Barcelona alleged that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer spent more than half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain, and therefore are required to pay taxes in the country.

Shakira has won 3 Grammy Awards, and is a three-time Latin Grammy Award winner. She’s facing six charges. Back in May the star appealed the same tax fraud charges, but the courts struck down her requests.

