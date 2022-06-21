SEXUAL PREDATOR SWEEP IN FLORIDA RESULTS IN 56 ARRESTS IN ‘OPERATION BAD APPLE’

Though Biden is an utter disaster and not unlike the higher levels of federal law enforcement who think they are members of the Stasi, the secret police of communist Germany, lower-level enforcement officers are still doing their jobs and winning some major victories in the war on crime, particularly the war against sex trafficking and sexual predators.

One such recent victory was won in Florida, where the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office worked with U.S. Marshals in “Operation Bad Apple” to round up and lock up a massive number of sexual predators, arresting 56 in the sweep.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the United States Marshals conducted Operation Bad Apple, which took place from March 28, 2022 through June 10, 2022. The operation had a primary focus, but was not limited to; sexual offenders and sexual predators who have prior state or federal convictions for productions, transmission, and/or possession of child pornography/sexual performance of a child; transmission of harmful material to a minor; or video voyeurism.”

The press release concluded, “Operation Bad Apple resulted in 56 arrests of sexual offenders and predators in reference to violations of their statutory sex offense restrictions and or new law violations. All arrestees were booked and transported to the Osceola County Jail.”

So, we are thankful their office was able to lock up a number of creeps and deviants, particularly those involved in horrific sexual crimes or activity involving children.

