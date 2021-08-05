SEVERAL MAJOR CHAINS ARE STARTING TO COMPLY WITH CDC UPDATED GUIDANCE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week updated guidance and recommended fully-vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.



Several of the most well recognized major retail chains have decided to comply with the new recommendations. Among those is retail giant Target and Home Depot. Target announced Monday it would require face coverings for all its workers regardless of vaccine status in stores in high-risk areas. Home Depot said Monday its workers in all of its stores would need to be masked going forward.



Dominating fast food chain McDonald’s is requiring all its staff and customers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to resume wearing masks in its restaurants in areas deemed high-risk by the CDC. McDonald’s implemented the new guidelines on Monday, after announcing its new rules in an internal memo to franchisees and workers.



Mammoth retailer Wal-Mart issued a vaccine mandate for all its corporate employees Friday. Major tech companies Google, Uber and Facebook issued mandates last week requiring all workers to be vaccinated before they can return to the office.



Meatpacker Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that it will require its 120,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated fully this year and will pay them a $200 bonus to do so. The company said 56,000 U.S. employees have been vaccinated. Office workers face a deadline of October 1 to be fully vaccinated, while plant employees have until November 1.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...