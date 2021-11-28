Seth Rogen Attacks Los Angeles Residents Complaining About Crime, Says They Are Overreacting

Seth Rogan has been criticized for his “toxic, out of touch” comments shrugging off YouTuber Casey Neistat, who tweeted about a “crime-riddled” Los Angeles after having his car broken into.

In his post on Wednesday, Neistat revealed that police managed to arrest the perpetrator.

“So our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s—hole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the [expletive] but they got all of our stolen goods back.”

Rogen was quick to defend Los Angeles, where he has been staying for 20 years, and insisted is a lovely place to live in.

“Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city,” he added in his reply to Neistat.

In response, Neistat asked whether he could still be mad about the incident because he felt so violated.

“You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to,” Rogen replied. “Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.”

The thread between the actor and Youtuber sparked backlash, with fans criticizing both of them.

“The is the most toxic, out of touch take I have seen in a while. Classic Seth. Having your car robbed is not a normal part of living in the city unless your city is crime riddled. Most people can’t afford to fix their car or replace stolen thing easily,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Ah, celebrities. Claims that their ridiculous levels of wealth mean they’re completely out of touch are nonsense. After all, we all agree our car getting stolen as a big nothing. No financial conseqs to our lives at all. Just get another one, easy! It’s called ‘living in a city’!” another Twitter user replied to the thread.

“When people talk about celebrities being disconnected from the reality of normal people, this is what they are talking about, @Sethrogen. I get it, you’re trying to be Mr. Nice Guy, but you’re really being Mr. Snootypants,” a third tweeted.

The online discussion comes as Los Angeles and the state of California are making national headlines for multiple heists and robberies across the area. As we reported here at The DC Patriot, there was an Apple store that was robbed of $20,000 worth of merchandise by thugs that broke in.

Nordstroms and other stores were robbed as well.

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...