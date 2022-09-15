Sesame Street Announces First Black Woman Puppeteer in Shows History [VIDEO INSIDE]

The first ever puppeteer in Sesame Street history has been announced, and she’s the beautiful and talented Megan Piphus Peace.

Megan is apparently a Vanderbilt alumni as it was revealed on the Vanderbilit University Profile she had snagged the role in September of 2021 and plays the 6-year Black Muppet, Gabrielle.

Peace submitted an audition tape for the show in 2017 and 2018, before connecting with Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, known for playing Abby Cadabby.

In March of 2020, Peace received an email from Matt Vogel, Sesame Street’s puppet captain. Vogel asked if Megan would be interested in “muppet style puppetry,” to which she agreed and later completed.

Megan admitted that she didn’t know she was making history as the first Black woman to become a Sesame Street puppeteer.

“I would have cried like a baby on the 123 steps if they had told me beforehand,” Peace expressed to Vanderbilt University’s MyVU News. “The sets of Sesame Street are like walking into a fantasy. To be there is really something.”

Vogel spoke about Sesame Street‘s hiring process, explaining how meticulous it is.

“It takes time to go through video submissions, but once we do, we earmark people that we’d like to invite to a workshop where we see their skills as a puppeteer and actor in person,” Vogel, who acts as Big Bird and Kermit the Frog, detailed. “Zoom is not an ideal way to conduct a workshop, but we made the best of it, and Megan was game to learn.”

Watch Megan Piphus Peace describe her ventriloquist passion below.

