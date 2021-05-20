Serial Numbers Missing Between Original & Duplicate Ballots in Arizona Election Audit Official Says

The plot continues to unfold in Arizona as over 100 Democrat lawyers and the Department of Justice are doing all they can to try to prevent the Maricopa County audit from continuing. It’s obvious there was foul play now in the 2020 elections, they are now working overtime to try to stop the audit, but Arizona isn’t having it.

Now officials say that the serial numbers are missing between original and duplicate ballots in the Arizona audit.

“We are struggling as to how we’re going to be able to match up” ballots that couldn’t be read by machines, Ken Bennett says.

The Liaison between Senate Republicans who authorized the audit and country officials told a hearing this week that serial numbers were missing on damaged ballots that were duplicated so they could be read by vote tabulation machines.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett’s team uncovered the error just a few days ago, he told Senate President Karen Fann and Judician Committee Chair Warren Peterson.

Each damaged ballot and its associated duplicate ballot are supposed to have the same serial number to ensure they are only counted once.

He also claims he has found batches of damaged ballots without the serial numbers that are on the duplicates, violating state law.

“We are struggling as to how we’re going to be able to match up” those damaged and duplicated ballots, Bennett said.

The corrupt Maricopa County officials have made it clear that they will not work with auditors the Senate Republicans hired, thus proving even more so that fraud was intended in this election.

This is a developing story.

