Sergeant Shoots Kidnap and Rape Suspect Holding Knife to Victims Throat in the Head Ending 15-Hour Standoff

A Florida man accused of holding a therapist hostage while repeatedly beating and raping her in his Florida home was shot in the head by a sergeant in a heroic effort to free the woman following a horrific 15-hour standoff, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Tzvi Allswang. Although he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, he survived and was subsequently booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The following is from Lawofficer.com

Deputies responded to the residence and heard a woman screaming for help. As a result, they forced entry and began to clear the home. As they reached the master bedroom, deputies found Allswang standing inside a closet and holding a knife to the woman’s throat, authorities said.

Allswang refused repeated commands to drop the knife. Consequently, Sgt. William Nogueras fired one round, striking the suspect in the head, allowing the hostage to free herself from the peril that she encountered.

Sgt. Nogueras is a 14-year law enforcement veteran. He is currently assigned to the K9 unit.

Law enforcement authorities said the woman was beaten and repeatedly raped by Allswang. She was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. She was treated for several injuries, including head trauma. She is reportedly in stable condition.

During an emotional interview with investigators, the woman relayed her traumatic ordeal after going to Allswang’s home to conduct a therapy session last Friday evening.

The hostage taker faced a sexual battery charge as a juvenile, something the therapist was aware of.

The woman said when the therapy session ended with Allswang, he placed her in a “bear hug: and told her that she could not leave. He then took the woman’s phone and bound her hands behind her back with duct tape, according to the affidavit.

We are investigating a Deputy Involved Shooting in Unincorporated Boca Raton. Shortly before 6:30am, we responded to a welfare check in the 22000 block of Lockspur Trail. Upon arrival, deputies heard a female victim screaming for help. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/8AOevU37zX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 2, 2022

“During the course of the night she pleaded numerous times for him to let her go and he said that he was not going to let her go,” the court document said.

Deputies made forced entry into the residence and located a female victim who was being held against her will at knife point by an adult male suspect. The suspect refused commands to drop the knife. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 2, 2022

The sickening psychopath then allegedly carried out a brutal beating of the therapist. Authorities say he bit her nipple and raped her “multiple times,” including with a vibrating massager, which the victim said “really hurt her.”

The victim did not think she was going to survive the ordeal, and told detectives that on several occasions while she was held captive that she believed Allswang was going to kill her.

Fearing for the safety of the victim, a PBSO deputy discharged his department assigned firearm striking the suspect once in the head. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she is currently listed in stable condition. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 2, 2022

When deputies arrived at the home, Allswang allegedly placed a large kitchen knife against her throat and warned her to remain quiet “or he would cut her throat,” she said according to court documents.

Allswang faces a half-dozen felony charges, including attempted murder with a weapon, four counts of sexual battery with force, and kidnapping.

His graphic booking photo shows him with severe swelling to his bandaged head and bruising on his right eye.

Allswang made his initial court appearance on Thursday and was ordered held without bond. He is expected to be back before a judge on Aug. 8.

Nogueras, a 14-year veteran who is currently assigned to the K-9 unit, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post and LawOfficer.com for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...