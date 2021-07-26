Senior FBI Official Took Free Gifts From Mainstream Media While Trump-Russia Probe Was Happening

The FBI is yet again revealing as a government watchdog agency is reporting that a Senior FBI official took free gifts from the mainstream media while the Trump-Russia probe was in full effect.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Justice released the findings Tuesday of an investigation that found a former senior FBI official violated agency policy by having numerous unauthorized contacts with the media.

The investigation found that the official, who has not been named and has since retired from the agency, “had numerous contacts with members of the media between January and November 2016 in violation of FBI policy,” as well as accepted unauthorized gifts from media members, according to the report.

The senior official had unofficial contact with media officials during the opening months of the Trump-Russia investigation. That investigation by the FBI started in the months leading up to and after the Nov. 2016 presidential election. However, the report does not mention that this official was part of the investigation.

Investigators found that the official had accepted tickets from members of the media for two black-tie dinner events, one costing $225 and the other costing $300.

From 2014 through 2016, the official had more unauthorized contacts with the media, including “substantive communications” with reporters and “unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners.”

The official was contacted by the bureau for an interview during the investigation but denied the request. The inspector general’s office has the authority to subpoena FBI employees but not former ones.

Now can you imagine the official actually being able to be deny questioning from his employer? How absurd is this, and what kind of ridiculous ponzy scheme is the Bureau running?

Can you imagine telling your employer “No” if you were asked about something you did that was against company policy? You’d be fired on the spot.. The tyranny and the fact that the FBI is an out of control dumpster fire are beyond obvious at this point.

Thanks to our friends at Just the News for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...