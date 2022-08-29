SENATOR RON JOHNSON SAYS FBI CAN’T BE TRUSTED WITH HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP

As the real whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork, and we men real, not one named Alexander Vindman, the Trump Ukrainian call whistleblower, it appears not to be good news for FBI leadership in regard to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

As most Americans are aware, the FBI has Hunter’s “laptop from hell” before the 2020 election, and they infamously declared it to be “Russian disinformation.” The awake people in the world knew that wasn’t true, but the declaration by the Deep State former intelligence officers was enough for the Fake News, democrat and RINO politicians, and their sheep to bleat in unison “Russia Disinformation, Russia Disinformation.”

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on investigations, and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent aletter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Intelligence Analyst in Charge of the Washington Field Office Intelligence Division Nikki Floris requesting their appearance for a transcribed interview to explain the FBI’s interference in the senator’s Hunter Biden investigation.

According to reports, a letter from Senator Johnson to the Department of Justice Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. Johnson informs the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the whistleblowers allege that local FBI leadership told them “you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop” and that the FBI is “not going to change the outcome of the election again.” This came after the laptop was discovered by a Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop.

Johnson implored Horowitz to investigate right away, stating, “I hope you understand that the longer your office stands on the sidelines and delays investigating the FBI’s actions, the harder it will be for you to uncover the truth and hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.”

Johnson also wrote, “It was clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” which the FBI now claims they are “aggressively pursuing.”

With the August 8 police-state type of raid by the FB that was ordered by the Biden administration, on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the FBI pretty much has lost all credibility with Americans.

An example of lost credibility was former Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Timothy Thibault faced allegations that he withheld the partisan nature of evidence from senior DOJ officials to secure their approval for an investigation of Trump. Moreover, he reported worked to falsely discredit evidence against Hunter Biden. Thibault has been reassigned following the allegations.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) also previously mentioned Thibault in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, in October 2020 when he wrote both officials a letter stating, “An avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed ‘by Timothy Thibault, a senior FBI agent at the bureau’s Washington Field office.”

Grassley continued in his writing, “Allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme inplace among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.”

Just recently, Christopher Wray has state that he found the FBI mishandling of the laptop “deeply troubling,” though many questions Wray’s sincerity, and justifiably so. In addition, even CNN is reporting that “the DOJ probe inDelaware has intensified in recent weeks over whether to bring charges on tax violations or making false statements on purchasing a gun.”

Many are questioning the sincerity of that reporting as well, considering the source, opting to take the stance of “We’ll believe it when we see it,” rather than getting excited over rumored, table-scraps of information.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...