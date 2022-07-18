Senator Rand Paul Warns That Biden Administration Could Send U.S. Down the Route of Sri Lanka

The island off the tip of India, Sri Lanka, is a country in Asis that is technically known as the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, is now a case study in the failure of socialism and Big Government planning, with the nation’s disastrously bad president fleeing the country by military jet as riots rock the nation and protesters put the fear of God in the politicians that ruined their lives.

Yahoo News noted in their report, “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over the island’s economic crisis.”

Yahoo’s report continued saying, “Soaring inflation has meant some foods, medication and fuel are in short supply, there are rolling blackouts and ordinary people have taken to the street in anger with many blaming the Rajapaksa family and their government for the situation.”

Basically, the country is falling to pieces as global events expose the problems with its socialist system and lead protestors to start demanding an end to their current troubles.”

Senator Rand Paul, appearing on Fox News Channel to discuss what caused the collapse of Sri Lanka and warn Americans about the problems with Big Government policies, particular those policies having to do with food and the environment.

Commenting on his view of those problems Senator Paul said, “It tells you that we should be very wary of Central planning, or allowing any kind of central government to make the decisions for the entire economy. My understanding is that rice production is down 50%. The last time we tried this, they called it the great famine in China under Mao. So, central planning is not a good idea.”

Senator Paul continued and went on to highlight how the Biden Administration is pushing America on a path that would have America ending up like Sri Lanka.

Senator Concluded, “But don’t think this is only happening in Sri Lanka. In our government there is a very popular herbicide, week killer, that we’ve used since 1960, and the government is talking about essentially trying to eliminate it.

We have had this battle for 20 years. Most of the studies show that it affects only plants, it has to do with photosynthesis. Most humans I know are not involved with photosynthesis in their bodies, so the thing is, this is for plants, not for animals, and yet, government is talking about banning it or eliminating it or reducing the ability to use it, but they are not, not one of them has ever been on a farm or had anything to do with understanding what it takes to grow the nation’s crops.

The one thing we do very well in America is grow things. Our agricultural sector is able to export 25% of what we grow. What we don’t want is the Biden Administration sending us down the route of Sri Lanka.”

Even if Team Biden almost certainly won’t listen, Senator Paul makes a fair point: Big Government is a disaster, as shown by the socialist state of Sri Lanka.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...