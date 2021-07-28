SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY SAYS BIDEN DECISION TO NOT FINISH PAYING FOR THE WALL IS A CRIME AGAINST NATURE AND INTELLIGENCE

On Monday, Republican Senator Kennedy told Fox & Friends, “I read the article about President Biden, Biden’s decision to pay the contractors $2 billion not to build the wall, not to finish the wall, and here’s my conclusion about that. What do you call a genius in President Biden’s Homeland Security Department? A visitor.”



“What he’s doing is a crime against nature and intelligence, for two reasons,” Kennedy continued, arguing the decision is “An obscene waste of taxpayer money and that building a border wall should not be contentious, given that countries as varied as Saudi Arabia, Israel, France and Morocco have all built them.”

Sen. Kennedy added, “Border walls work and we’ve had a border wall for 30 years in America. Every president since then has supported it including President (Barack) Obama and President (Bill) Clinton, except President Biden. I think the conclusion is almost inescapable, folks, that President Biden believes in open borders.”

“He believes the border is a nuisance, he believes that vetting people at the border is racist, he thinks that anybody ought to be able to come into America. Biden did not tell the American people the truth when he ran for the presidency in 2020, “Kennedy vowed.

Kennedy said, “The evidence for his claim is the 1 million people who have come into America from the southern border and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are.”

