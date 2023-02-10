Senator John Fetterman Remains Hospitalized After Being Rushed to Hospital: Hearing Voices like Teacher in “Peanuts” Cartoon

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday and remains hospitalized. The man that most conservatives, pundits, and doctors said was unfit to be a United States Senator is sadly proving them right.
As we reported, the Pennsylvania Democrat Senator who suffered a near fatal stroke before winning last years Senate race against Dr. Oz narrowly, was hospitalized Wednesday night after allegedly feeling “lightheaded.”
His communications director, Joe Calvello, released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the Senator had just received the results of an MRI scan, which together with the other hospital test records ruled out a new stroke.
Calvello said there were no current signs of seizure, and Fetterman is being monitored with an EEG (Electroencephalogram) at the George Washington University Hospital.
The medical emergency came after the 53-year-old was at the State of the Union address the night before.
It gets even worse as the New York Times now reports that Fetterman is hearing voices and noises in his head like the Teacher from the “Peanuts” cartoons. You can’t make this up anymore, great hire Pennsylvania. Who didn’t see this coming?
This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posed.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
[…] Visit Direct Link […]
Make Money For Everyone ($26,000 __ $38,000) Every Month Make Money Online Over $15,000 Using Simple Paints With No Experience or Prerequisite Skills. Be your own boss And for more data visit any tab on this site Thank you
just open this link…….. http://joingoodfuture1.blogspot.com