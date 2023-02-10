News

Senator John Fetterman Remains Hospitalized After Being Rushed to Hospital: Hearing Voices like Teacher in “Peanuts” Cartoon

by Brick Tamland - 2 Comments.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday and remains hospitalized. The man that most conservatives, pundits, and doctors said was unfit to be a United States Senator is sadly proving them right.

As we reported, the Pennsylvania Democrat Senator who suffered a near fatal stroke before winning last years Senate race against Dr. Oz narrowly, was hospitalized Wednesday night after allegedly feeling “lightheaded.”

His communications director, Joe Calvello, released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the Senator had just received the results of an MRI scan, which together with the other hospital test records ruled out a new stroke.

Calvello said there were no current signs of seizure, and Fetterman is being monitored with an EEG (Electroencephalogram) at the George Washington University Hospital.

The medical emergency came after the 53-year-old was at the State of the Union address the night before.

It gets even worse as the New York Times now reports that Fetterman is hearing voices and noises in his head like the Teacher from the “Peanuts” cartoons. You can’t make this up anymore, great hire Pennsylvania. Who didn’t see this coming?

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posed.

Brick Tamland

