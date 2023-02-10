Senator John Fetterman Remains Hospitalized After Being Rushed to Hospital: Hearing Voices like Teacher in “Peanuts” Cartoon

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday and remains hospitalized. The man that most conservatives, pundits, and doctors said was unfit to be a United States Senator is sadly proving them right.

As we reported, the Pennsylvania Democrat Senator who suffered a near fatal stroke before winning last years Senate race against Dr. Oz narrowly, was hospitalized Wednesday night after allegedly feeling “lightheaded.”

His communications director, Joe Calvello, released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the Senator had just received the results of an MRI scan, which together with the other hospital test records ruled out a new stroke.

Calvello said there were no current signs of seizure, and Fetterman is being monitored with an EEG (Electroencephalogram) at the George Washington University Hospital.

The medical emergency came after the 53-year-old was at the State of the Union address the night before.

Freshman Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) brought a convicted murderer, who he helped release from prison through clemency and hired to work on his campaign, to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. https://t.co/WZJRhyxJeg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 8, 2023

It gets even worse as the New York Times now reports that Fetterman is hearing voices and noises in his head like the Teacher from the “Peanuts” cartoons. You can’t make this up anymore, great hire Pennsylvania. Who didn’t see this coming?

John Fetterman still hospitalized, and according to the New York Times is hearing noises like the teacher in the Peanuts Cartoons is talking to him..



Great hire Pennsylvania…



We will pray for his recovery, but who didn't seen this coming? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 10, 2023

BREAKING: John Fetterman remains hospitalized, hears voices 'like the teacher in Peanuts.' He was rushed to a DC hospital on Wednesday — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2023

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posed.

