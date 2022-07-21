SENATOR JOE MANCHIN CONTINUES TO STAND AGAINST BIDEN’S ‘BUILD BACK BETTER’ AGENDA

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) has stood his ground against President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” (BBB) agenda. He has continued to resist most of Biden’s hair-brained schemes, although he has gone along with a few, like putting Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. But he has stood staunch in Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Manchin recently explained why during a West Virginia radio interview, describing the BBB agenda as being something that would significantly change the country and it would wreak havoc in the lives of ordinary Americans.

In the interview Manchin said, “First of all, the Build Back Better, way back when, was a complete social realignment, everything (inaudible) you could throw at it, and I was very clear when the President and I talked, I said, ‘Mr. President, this piece of legislation is going to change our country from when John Kennedy said, ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,’ that piece of legislation will change us to how much more can my country do for me.'”

Continuing Manchin added, “And we are $30.5 trillion of debt and climbing, and we have to be serious about this, but inflation is wreaking havoc on everybody’s lives. I don’t care what social rung you’re on. So that’s why that one, there’s no such thing as BBB again.”

Manchin’s statement is good news for Republicans, who are also opposed to the BBB agenda but are, at least until they hopefully reclaim power in the midterms, relying on Senate Manchin to help them stop it from being passed.

Manchin argued during the radio interview that his resistance to it and other big spending proposal was based, at least in part, on the inflation crisis, saying that he had asked Schumer to wait until inflation data came out to push the agenda, but that Schumer was unwilling to do so.

Biden has continued to push back strongly against Manchin and the GOP as they resist the bill, even going so far as to say he would start using his executive power to push climate change-related agenda.

Biden’s stated, “Action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever, so let me be clear, If the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment.”

The president continued, “My actions will create jobs, improve our energy security, bolster domestic manufacturing and supply chains, protect us from oil and gas price hikes in the future, and address climate change. I will not back down, the opportunity to create jobs and build a clean energy future is too important to relent.”

It is very unlikely that Biden has the power to do what he is threatening. But he seems intent on trying as Manchin’s opposition to BBB hardens in the face of worse and worse inflation data.

Many democrats are beginning to see the end is in site for Biden, as his inability to lead and serve continues its decline.

