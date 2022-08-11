SENATOR HAWLEY SAYS FBI AND DOJ SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE ON HUNTER BIDEN COVER-UP

The censorship and suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop history and the safety of voting by mail during the outbreak by social media companies were at the center of a lawsuit brought by two Republican states against President Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other senior administration officials.

Watch Senator Josh Hawley’s video:

The two GOP-led states claim that social media companies were pressured by the defendants. The complaint argues

​that freedom of speech, which is a constitutional right, was violated by the federal government in what was considered as an “assault by officials from the federal government against citizens’ rights.” The defendants reported “coerced, threatened and pressured social medial platforms to censor disfavored speakers and viewpoints by using threats of adverse government action,” the filing says.

The lawsuit reviews a number of specific examples in which social media companies supposedly suppressed “truthful” information and violated First Amendment freedoms. Such as the Hunter Biden laptop story and the safety of absentee voting and the censorship by YouTube of conservative leaders.

Appearing on Fox News’ ‘Jesse Watters Primetime,’ Senator Josh Hawley, (R-MO), went as far as saying that the FBI Director Christopher Wray was unable to give a response to basic questions related to claims by awhistleblower that the FBI and DOJ conspired with Big Tech to keep information on Hunter Biden private.

“Every single time, it’s to come up and say, I don’t know what you’re talking about, I can’t answer these questions, I’m not sure, I’ll have to get back to you, senator. Listen, this is an avoidance of accountability. The truth is, these whistle-blowers have now said over and over that the FBI colluded with the Big Tech companies, by the way, to try and bury the Hunter Biden story, to try to protect Joe Biden, to try to interfere frankly in the reporting about the 2020 election. And it looks like they got by with it, and it looks like nobody’s been disciplined and nothing has been done about it. And I tell you what, that is a big, big problem,” Hawley said.

“You’ve got to start holding these people accountable. You’ve hot to start firing people. At the end of the day, that’s what needs to happen here. It should start with Wray. You mentioned Donald Trump. Let’s remember that in 2016, the FBI lied to a secret court, falsified evidence in order to get a wiretap on the Trump campaign and then lied about it. It was so bad, the court said that they didn’t have any confidence in what the DOJ and the FBI were telling them in other cases. And yet all of those people are still employed at the FBI and the DoJ. All of them should be gone. The director should be gone. Merrick Garland should be gone for what he’s done since he’s been in office. That’s how you get some accountability,” Hawley added during the interview.

