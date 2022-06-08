SENATOR DICK BLUMENTHAL SAYS MIDTERMS SHOULD BE ALL ABOUT GUN CONTROL FOR DEMOCRATS

One of the farthest left Senators in America, probably only behind Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), an avowed radical that’s particularly far to the left on the issue of gun rights, is Richard Blumenthal.

So, it’s no surprise that while appearing to MSNBC Reports on Tuesday Blumenthal said, “I intend on making the November midterms all about gun control,” as if that’s a good idea.

Beginning his monologue about the necessity of tyranny, Blumenthal began by insisting that Democrats will actually be able to push their radical agenda through the legislature this time saying, “This time, it really does feel different because of those shouts, ‘Do something.’ I’ve heard them for the last three days, four days that I’ve been inConnecticut, as I watched Memorial Day ceremonies in parades.

Blumenthal continued, “There is something about how America has reacted and how shaken my colleagues have been. We’ve never before had five Democrats and five Republicans, as we do right now, talking seriously about substantive and meaningful efforts and proposals that will make America safer and save lives.”

Not so sure that is what Americans really want to happen after seeing their nation burned down during the 2020, George Floyd-inspired “Summer of Love,” is to be disarmed so that next time they can’t defend themselves or their property from hordes of rioters. That doesn’t sound like such a great idea, does it?

In any case, Blumenthal continued his demands for gun control, demanding that the government pass red flag laws that would give it the ability to take guns from people it deems to be dangerous saying,

“The main proposals, from my standpoint, involve red flag laws. I’ve written a law with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, aRepublican, and I have a statute that we have proposed, which would separate people from guns if they say they’re going to kill themselves, or somebody else if they’re dangerous. An extension of background checks would also be very meaningful.”

Yes, because the government that toyed with calling parents protesting wokeness in schools “domestic terrorists,” should certainly be determining who’s a reliable enough citizen to maintain gun ownership. That certainly wouldn’t be used to crackdown on dissidents!

In conclusion of ending his call for tyranny, Blumenthal finally got to the part about how he wants to make November’s elections all about gun control, stating,

“I am very clear-eyed about the history here. I am far from optimistic in any pollyannaish way. Let me be blunt. It’s put up or shut up time for Republicans because they have ajob. It is United States Senator, and if you failed to do your job, and vote uncommon sense solutions, then they ought to be out of a job. Ultimately, gun violence protection is going to be on the ballot this November.”

There may be a few leftists that might want radical gun control of the sort Blumenthal likes. Average Americans, however, want to remain armed like their ancestors, particularly given the immense damage caused by leftist mobs and the crime wave that has roiled the country. If Blumenthal makes things all about gun control, the red wave just got ten feet taller.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...