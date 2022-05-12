Senate Blocks Democrat Bill Trying to Federalize Abortions Nationwide 51-49, Falling Well Short of 60 Votes Needed

The Women’s Health Protection Act, which would legalize abortion throughout the United States, failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance in the US Senate on Wednesday on a vote of 49-51.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, the last senator to vote, sided with all 50 Republicans to block the measure.

While the bill does not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster in the 50-50 Senate, according to USAToday, it marks Democrats’ first legislative attempt to protect the right to abortion by law.

In a 51-49 vote, the Senate failed to pass federal abortion rights legislation Wednesday. The vote comes after a leaked opinion draft from conservative SCOTUS justices overturning Roe v. Wade.



Let it be known that all Democrats in the United States Senate except for West Virginia’s Joe Manchin voted to allow the murder of unborn children to be a free for all nationwide in America. What a Godless Party the Democrats truly are.

