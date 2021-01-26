Sen. Leahy to Preside Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial

One of the biggest Trump hating Senators on the planet will be residing over former President Trump’s impeachment trial we found out on Monday.

The following is from The Epoch Times:

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), president pro tempore of the Senate, will preside over next month’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Leahy said on Jan. 25. Leahy is 80. Both parties traditionally choose their eldest member to serve in the pro tempore role, which is essentially a backup for the president of the Senate, whenever they gain a majority in the body. “The president pro tempore has historically presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents,” Leahy said in a statement. “When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws. It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously. “I consider holding the office of the president pro tempore and the responsibilities that come with it to be one of the highest honors and most serious responsibilities of my career,” he said. “When I preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, I will not waver from my constitutional and sworn obligations to administer the trial with fairness, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws.”

You can read more from our friends at The Epoch Times.

3 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...