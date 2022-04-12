SEN. GRASSLEY URGES JOURNALISTS TO REPORT THE TRUTH ON HUNTER BIDEN’S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS 

On Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” and urged journalists to report the truth on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.​

Grassley said, “It’s good that the press is willing to admit that they were wrong over the last several years on this issue, but I expect journalists to be the policeman for our political system. to not only rely on Chuck Grassley and Johnson to get these facts out. The media should have been working on these over a long period of time, and in fact they were in cahoots with Democratic senators that were trying to say Johnson and I were just disseminating Russian disinformation when we can track right back to the Russians.” Continuing he said, “They were the ones spreading disinformation.”



As a Senate Judiciary ranking member, Grassley also warned of a blackmail opportunity for China due to the close business relationship between Biden and the Chinese energy company CEFC.



Grassley also said, “What’s concerning to us is there any black mail opportunity for China against the United States because of those close working relationships. I say it’s concerning; we don’t have any records that would prove anything along that line but when you have people hiding up in the Chinese government and business community and you know what they want to do is they want in the U.S. for their own political benefit, then that’s concerning.”



The CEFC deal became one of the most lucrative, if short-lived, foreign ventures Hunter Biden is known to have pursued.



Biden’s laptop contained thousands of emails linking the president’s son to foreign business dealings in China and the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Burisma. Biden and his uncle, James, received a $4.8 million in wire payment from CEFC China Energy.



Biden aides and some former U.S. intelligence officials have voiced concern that the laptop may have been manipulated by Russia to interfere in the campaign. On Capitol Hill, Democrats have dismissed earlier reports about Hunter Biden’s work in China as lacking credibility or being part of a Russian disinformation campaign. A Washington Post analysis included numerous emails related to the CEFC matter. In addition, The Post found that financial documents on the copy of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop match documents and information found in other records, including newly disclosed bank documents obtained by Senator Grassley.

