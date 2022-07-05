Sen. Elizabeth Warrens Says It’s Time to Crack Down on Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Vows to Fight Them!

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), also know as Pocahontas to many, has been one of the more hysterical politicians to witness in the lead-up to and aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. After the initial majority draft leak, Warren appeared to have a seizure on the Capitol grounds as she gyrated wildly and shouted at reporters, “We are gonna fight!” Her behavior after Dobbs dropped was no better.

With that in mind, leave it to Warren to deliver the most insane, objectively evil legislative response to the entire deal, next to AOC, and no, I’m not talking about simply “codifying” Roe at the federal level. Instead, Warren is now seeking to punish crisis pregnancy centers, claiming they “mislead patients (she won’t say women, of course) seeking abortion care.”

With Roe gone, it’s more important than ever to crack down on so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that mislead and deceive patients seeking abortion care. My bill with @SenatorMenendez would stop these harmful practices.https://t.co/kOoa9GWLyk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 28, 2022

Crisis pregnancy centers, unlike the one-track death mills that are abortion clinics, provide ultrasounds, bottles, formula, diapers, counseling, and other resources that many pregnant women desperately need. Do they try to counsel women to choose life by providing them with viable alternatives to abortion? Of course, they do, and what exactly is wrong with that? Are Democrats now at the place where they actually prefer abortions over birth?

The answer is that yes, they are. Warren and the pro-abortion fanatics who agree with her are actually pro-baby death at this point. They see the practice of abortion as some kind of perverted empowerment of health care. They think abortion is a sign of justice for “birthing people” to end their pregnancies. You can almost see the blood dripping from Warren’s teeth as she goes after already underfunded crisis pregnancy centers that simply exist to help new mothers. We are staring into a bottomless pit with politicians like this holding power in our country.

Republicans need to go on the offensive here. Start calling these lunatics out for who they are and make them defend their abhorrent positions. Encourage everyone that reads this to take some money every month and give it to a local crisis pregnancy center. If you are pro-life, don’t just talk, do the walk and marginalize these ghouls once and for all.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for their contributions in this article.

