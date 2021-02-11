SEN. ​HAWLEY (R-MO) CONDEMS RIOTERS AND ‘DEMS KANGAROO COURT’

Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday condemned the January 6 attack on the Capitol building and said those attacks were horrific.



“What we’re seeing is what we lived through. It’s what my staff lived through. The criminals who did these things ought to be prosecuted, which they are, and ought to be given the full measure of the law.”



“You are not going to get anything but condemnation from me for what happened with those criminals, but that doesn’t make the trial any more legitimate than it is, which is totally illegitimate, no basis in the Constitution,” Hawley said in a Fox News interview.



Hawley described this week’s impeachment trial proceedings against former President Donald Trump as a “total kangaroo court.” When asked if he was acting out of loyalty to Trump, he insisted he was acting on behalf of his voters and the oath he took as a Senator.



Sen. Hawley also said, “The Republican Party, if it belongs to anybody, it belongs to the voters, the people who sent us here. That’s who I’m accountable to.”

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...