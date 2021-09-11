‘See You in Court’: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Says Biden’s Workplace Vaccine Mandate Can Shove It!

The popular Republican Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem has fired shots along with 17 other Governors that they will not allow Biden’s tyrannical and unconstitutional vaccine mandate to stand in their states.

Joe Biden speaking like a dictator on Thursday, yammered that he would be mandating vaccines to companies with more than 100 employees, which would be close to 100 million Americans.

The Biden Regime has a six-pronged “Pat Out of the Pandemic” policy that comes straight out of Stalin’s playbook.

“We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” Biden said Thursday. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting those around you.”

The RNC quickly responded that they would be suing Metamucil Joe and his administration.

“Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”—@GOPChairwoman

Noem tweeted out the following about her state.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee added these tweets.



“For a fight that requires working together, a lot of cynical and divisive edicts came out of the White House today pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, businesses against employees, and the federal government against states.”

