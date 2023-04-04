Secret Twitter Account Allegedly Belonging to AOC Wishes Death Upon Matt Walsh – Account Deleted After Exposed

A burner Twitter account allegedly belonging to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been discovered, revealing a very dark side to the radical left Congresswoman’s ideology if these allegations end up being true.

The burner account allows public figures to anonymously say things they wouldn’t dare say in their official capacity, like making threats, etc. It appears that AOC may have had one similar to Mitt Romney and his “Pierre Delecto” burner account.

The account was apparently discovered when AOC, on her official Twitter account, defended her rude interaction on April 1 with Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik.

“NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I,” the New York congresswoman tweeted.

Someone then mentioned that she voted to send billions of dollars to the Nazi Azov brigade in the Ukraine, an an account called @zasasmoka or “Zaza demon,” assuming the identify of AOC, replied, “Lol and what makes you think that I did anything to support nazis? You’re delusional. Seek help.”

YOOOOO!!! AOC has burned accounts. I responded to one of her posts reminding her that she sends money to Nazis, and some random account responded to me speaking in first person as if I attacked them. Then that same person DELETED the tweets 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GxwIWSPv6h — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 1, 2023

Zaza demon also appeared to defend AOC after another Twitter user said, “you didnt even recognize her when you took a photo with her lmao,” to which zaza demon replied, “Is that supposed to mean anything besides how forgettable and basic ‘libs of tiktok’ is? Shes a worthless c**t.”

So apparently AOC exposed her own burner account last night, and it’s about like you’d expect. @zazasmoka is suddenly nowhere to be found.



…



Box wine is da Debil, Sandy. pic.twitter.com/7XS9AUPDPD — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) April 2, 2023

Another notable post by zaza demon wished death upon conservative anti-trans activist Matt Walsh.

“You are a hateful little freak and i cant wait until you p*ss off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you claim to say they all are. Can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing :),” the account said.

What did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mean by this? pic.twitter.com/LxRBG4xuBz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2023

Zaza demon almost outright admitted she was AOC before suddenly deleting the account on Monday, saying, “Wow the schizophrenic Twitter guy cracked the code yes I’m aoc or whatever oooooo im in your walls.”

This is hilarious. AOC nuked her burner after it got discovered. https://t.co/R87qVnxxgp pic.twitter.com/2MtKhVjAId — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) April 2, 2023

The following is from InfoWars.com:

It’s entirely possible zaza demon is not AOC, however, it’s curious why a troll would quickly delete its account after being accused of belonging to a sitting congresswoman.

And as PJ Media noted, the zaza demon account had been tweeting and retweeting leftist garbage since August 2022.

“The deletion of the account after all this, however, just makes the whole thing more suspicious. The simplest explanation is that AOC tweeted as AOC from her burner account, realized her mistake, and deleted the account altogether. The whole ugly thing has been saved, however; you can peruse it here,” Robert Spencer wrote.

“All in all, it’s about what you’d expect from a miseducated millennial with her head filled with far-Left agitprop — retweets of people saying things such as “Conservatives are mad that I called a nazi a nazi” from someone who no doubt would abjectly fail to define “Nazi” accurately, and that sort of thing,” he added.

The person behind the Twitter account who initially goaded zaza demon to potentially expose itself as AOC dropped a video breaking down the sequence of events.

AOC gets caught using a burner account. Then blocks me once she realizes she was caught. Then deletes the account once my tweet calling her out started gaining too much traction 🤣 is this y’all’s queen? pic.twitter.com/KePLIIQAOC — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 2, 2023

AOC has yet to comment on this subject 🙂

