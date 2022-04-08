Secret Service Renting $30,000 a Month Malibu Mansion as Part of Hunter Biden’s Security Detail

When you’re with Hunter Biden, you live large baby! I normally wouldn’t start this article off on a positive note, but if anyone deserves to be living in a $30,000 a month Malibu Mansion it’s the amazing men and women of the United States Secret Service. So kudos to them, but to hell with the Biden’s.

According to a new report, the Secret Service is spending more than $30,000 each month renting out a Malibu mansion in California to protect President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That’s of course according to a new ABC News report.

Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for his foreign affairs and business dealings, has been staying in Malibu throughout his father’s presidency, spending $20,000 of his own wealth each month to rent out a mansion, according to the report.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the President and their family, spends more every month on a mansion nearby to protect the prodigal son.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods or resources to conduct our protective operations,” the Secret Service wrote to The Hill in an email when asked to confirm the report.

The protection of U.S. Presidents and their families is nothing new. The Secret Service has spent $1.3 million on President Trump and his family since he left the White House in January of 2021.

