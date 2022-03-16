‘Second Gentleman’ Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Has Tested Positive for Covid

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vice president. She also said that Kamala Harris had tested negative and decided not to participate in an evening event “out of abundance of caution.” She also noted that Harris would continue to test.​

Harris was with President Joe Biden earlier in the day for a bill signing event, while Emhoff, 57, participated in an event at the Marvin Gaye Greening Center in D.C., which hosted a team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members. He toured the site and was joined by AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith.



Biden announced Emhoff’s Covid diagnosis at an event on Women’s equal pay Tuesday evening. He said Harris and Emhoff were feeling fine, adding that she was not attending the event as a precaution.

Emhoff’s positive test is the first known case of COVID-19 among the first or second families since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in January 2021.



According to two White House officials, Biden tested negative on Sunday, his most recent test. They also stated that Biden is not considered a close contact of Emhoff.



Emhoff’s COVID diagnosis comes just weeks after coronavirus restrictions were loosened in Washington, D.C. A mask mandate in D.C.’s public schools is set to become optional on Wednesday.

Covid cases are down 47% in the nation’s capital over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by NBC news.



The Biden administration ended mask mandates last month for those in the White House who were fully vaccinated.



Harris has previously had a close brush with COVID-19. The vice president tested negative last summer after a meeting with Texas House Democrats, several of whom later tested positive for the coronavirus.



According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, fully vaccinated people can “refrain from quarantine following a known exposure of asymptomatic.” Harris is fully vaccinated and boosted, as her husband.

