Second FBI agent in Two Months Arrested for Rape/Molestation of Children (VIDEO)

A New Orleans FBI agent was arrested for several crimes involving sexual misconduct. The Louisiana State Police made the arrest.

51-year-old David Harris, was arrested Thursday by the LSP Bureau of Investigations SVU and the US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, after several victims across three Louisiana parishes made complaints against Harris of alleged sexual wrongdoing.

According to Louisiana State Police, investigations show Harris’ criminal acts involved adults and juveniles and dates back as far as 2016.

A Louisiana FBI agent has been arrested by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) for sexual misconduct against juveniles, according to a press release from LSP. David Harris, age 51 of Prairieville, La was booked on numerous sexual misconduct charges. At the time of the investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

Earlier today, Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.

