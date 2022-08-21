Seattle Mariners Adopt Dog and Save Him from Being Euthanized at Shelter

Have you met 4-year-old Tucker, a Labrador retriever mix that the Seattle Mariners just adopted? He’s got a great story too, because sadly he was about to be put down and euthanized since he couldn’t find a home.

The Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team came to the rescue and now have an unofficial team mascot.

The team says they wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker was adopted from a rescue shelter called OkanDogs in Tacoma, Washington.

Check out this awesome video of Tucker in his new forever home now!

